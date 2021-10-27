Contests
Frost Advisory for entire Tri-State

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a frost advisory through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Low temperatures will plunge in most areas to 35 to 39 degrees.

Some valleys may briefly dip below freezing.

Later, skies will be partly sunny with a high of 59 degrees.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.

We are in for rain both Thursday and Friday.

It will continue off and on into Saturday morning.

Then we will start to dry out with partly cloudy skies through the rest of the weekend.

FLYING PIG RUNNERS: Saturday morning will cloudy, breezy (from the NW 10-15 mph), damp and cool with a few lingering showers or sprinkles for the start of the 10k at 7:30 a.m.

Conditions will be the same at 9:30 a.m. for the 5k with the chance of a sprinkle.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Sunday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s at the start of the marathon and half-marathon.

As late morning approaches, it will become breezy with winds from the WSW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, a widespread Killing Frost is possible each morning Thursday through Saturday.

