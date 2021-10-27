Contests
Man charged with killing brother in Cheviot

Kurtis Hodge
Kurtis Hodge(Cheviot Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting his brother in Cheviot Monday night.

Cheviot police said 32-year-old Kenneth Hodge was shot multiple times by his brother, 33-year-old Kurtis Hodge.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Ruth Lane.

Cheviot police officers found the apartment door unlocked and Kenneth alone with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a department release.

Officers rendered first aid until the Cheviot Fire Department arrived and began life-saving measures, police said.

EMS took Kenneth to Mercy West Hospital. He died at 8:11 p.m., police said.

The Cheviot Police Department said Kurtis is currently being held in jail.

