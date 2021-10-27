Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.(Hazard High School)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

The costume contest was part of their homecoming week.

Several students dressed like Hooters restaurant employees and carried mugs that looked like they had beer in them. Other students were paddled as part of the event.

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

“It wasn’t meant to be anything sexual. It was just a joke so we could get more laughs so we could win,” said senior Legend Goins.

We’ve also heard from other parents and a couple students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

“I think that everyone’s taking it way too far,” said John Mackslover, senior. “Every year up to this year, I would say they’re just as vulgar, as you would put it.”

In this year’s photos, Principal Happy Mobelini is featured. He’s also the mayor of Hazard.

“Happy is one of the best people there are. He would do anything to help anybody,” said Hollie Layne, mother of one of the students pictured.

We spoke with Mobelini over the phone Wednesday. He told us all questions regarding this incident needed to be taken up with the superintendent’s office.

Superintendent Sondra Combs told us the incident is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken. Combs says the district is investigating this as quickly as possible.

Combs released this statement about the situation:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

Latest News

14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
Juvenile rape suspect back in jail after violating conditions of release
Mt. Healthy boxing gym helping kids needs community’s help to stay fighting
Over the past decade-plus, hundreds of kids have walked through the doors and into the ring of...
Mt. Healthy boxing gym helping kids needs community’s help to stay fighting