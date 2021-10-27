Contests
A mix of sun and clouds today, rain on the way

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching for the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase this evening. Rain chances develop overnight.

The next rain arrives late Thursday morning and continues off and on into the morning hours of Saturday. After that the sky will clear and be partly cloudy through the weekend.

FLYING PIG RUNNERS: Saturday morning will cloudy, breezy (from the NW 10-15 mph), damp and cool with a few lingering showers or sprinkles for the start of the 10k at 7:30 am and not much different at 9:30 am for the 5k with the chance of a sprinkle continuing. Both times look for temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s at the start of the marathon and half-marathon but as late morning approaches it will become breezy with winds f

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

