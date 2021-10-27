Murderer who dismembered wife in Indiana asks Supreme Court to overturn conviction

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man convicted of murdering his wife, dismembering her body, and hiding her body for nearly a month has petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court to overturn his conviction, according to the News and Tribune.

Rebecca Hoover was only 37 when she died. Last year, Judson Hoover, 51, was sentenced to 65 years in prison in Floyd County after he admitted to strangling and stomping on his wife’s head in front of their children.

Hoover reportedly filed an appeal claiming that the judge who sentenced him did not take into account his history of childhood abuse, lack of criminal history, and quick guilty plea in his wife’s murder case.

The appeals court’s brief underlined a history of domestic violence as a reason to uphold Hoover’s sentence. Between 2017 and 2020, police responded to four reports of sexual and other physical violence at the couple’s home.

The Indiana Supreme Court has not decided whether to hear the case.

