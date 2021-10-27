Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR

New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
By Chris Riva
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The “Swing around Rosie” mural honoring Rosemary Clooney on Pleasant Street is now hidden behind the walls of an affordable housing and commercial space project.

There are more than 180 murals around Cincinnati telling the story of the city.

Artworks likes to say the murals transform the city ”one wall at a time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

Latest News

14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
Juvenile rape suspect back in jail after violating conditions of release
Mt. Healthy boxing gym helping kids needs community’s help to stay fighting
Over the past decade-plus, hundreds of kids have walked through the doors and into the ring of...
Mt. Healthy boxing gym helping kids needs community’s help to stay fighting