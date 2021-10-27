NKY deputy continues recovery after being hit by stolen SUV

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy says he is lucky to be alive after a juvenile driver in a stolen SUV hit him on Oct. 15.

For the first time since being hit, Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Hall is talking about what happened on US-42.

The lieutenant responded to the US-42/I-75 overpass, putting down stop sticks across the road for the oncoming stolen vehicle.

Lt. Hall was outside of his cruiser as the four fleeing suspects drove straight at him.

He says it all happened so fast, leaving him little time to react.

“I probably can’t say it on camera. It happened so fast. I think I had enough to go, ‘Oh. . .,’ and I was hit,” Lt. Hall recalls.

From the lieutenant’s body camera, the sound of tires screeching can be heard just seconds before the impact.

911 Audio: “10-4, you advise a county vehicle got struck? 911 go ahead. ‘We have a deputy down who got stuck by a vehicle.’”

Once Lt. Hall realized he was conscious, his first immediate thought was, “I needed to call my wife.”

“I remember screaming, ‘Somebody, go get my phone out of my car.’ I needed to call my wife,” he explained.

Lt. Hall has three children, ages 20, 17, and 14, and he wanted his wife to hear directly from him.

“I know she’s going to be freaked out,” Lt. Hall said. “She needed to hear me. She needed to hear my voice. I didn’t need somebody ringing the doorbell at 2 a.m.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles were in the stolen SUV when they hit Lt. Hall, who was in the process of putting down stop sticks across the road.

Stop sticks are no longer an option for Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies following the injury to Lt. Hall.

“The safety of the community far outweighs the use of the stop sticks and that’s why the sheriff made his decision,” explained Boone County Lt. Philip Ridgell.

Lt. Hall is sore, covered in bruises, and recovering.

Most importantly though, he’s alive.

“I know I’m battered, bruised, and banged pretty good. It should be a lot worse, if not dead,” said Lt. Hall.

The four juveniles are at the Campbell County Detention Center facing charges of attempted murder and receiving stolen property.

