‘No one came:’ Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Withrow High School football player says he needed surgery after a teammate assaulted him following a recent game.

They say he returned from an away game in early October and was in the Withrow home locker room when the assault happened.

“Right after the impact of the hit, I was knocked out,” the student says.

He recalls being covered in blood as he stumbled out of the locker room.

“Couldn’t stand, couldn’t see, I couldn’t hear,” he said. Next, he made his way to a bathroom. “No one came. No one came to help me.”

The student and family wished to remain anonymous fearing retaliation for coming forward.

“I don’t want this to make him feel like he has to walk around watching his shoulders because he’s defending himself and what’s right,” his mother said.

The family says someone unaffiliated with the team found their son, who called his mother to the bathroom.

“Horrifying,” she said. “Especially for a mom to see their child disoriented in such a manner.”

She says her son suffered a significant injury.

“He had an orbital fracture to his right eye,” she said. “It was swollen closed where he had to have surgery. He had a double broken nose and also a concussion.”

The family says the assault is being handled by police, but they have other concerns about the situation.

“It’s the coach that didn’t follow up and even make sure that my son... It didn’t seem like he cared much,” said the student’s mother. “I feel like he could have came and checked on me to see if I was alright and ok.”

Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement that they are handling the situation internally with the impacted individuals and families.

“I would like to know that our children are safe when they’re under the care of teachers, coaches, anybody in the school that are supposed to be in a position to make sure they’re safe when they’re in their care,” the mother said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.