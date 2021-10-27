Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Not as cold tonight; rain tomorrow

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Low 47.

We will see scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow and more widespread rain Friday. Rain will hold off for most until late morning or early afternoon Thursday.

The rain will end by midday Saturday with some rain still impacting the Flying Pig Events Saturday. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be less than an inch with isolated higher amounts. There are plenty of races, mainly during the morning hours happening both Saturday and Sunday. Those events will be mainly dry but cool.

Sunday’s weather on Halloween will be very nice with temperatures near normal and dry conditions. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

Latest News

logo
A mix of sun and clouds today, rain on the way
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Wednesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's Weather Forecast Update Wednesday
Frank Marzullo
Frost Advisory Until 10am Wednesday