Not as cold tonight; rain tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Low 47.

We will see scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow and more widespread rain Friday. Rain will hold off for most until late morning or early afternoon Thursday.

The rain will end by midday Saturday with some rain still impacting the Flying Pig Events Saturday. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be less than an inch with isolated higher amounts. There are plenty of races, mainly during the morning hours happening both Saturday and Sunday. Those events will be mainly dry but cool.

Sunday’s weather on Halloween will be very nice with temperatures near normal and dry conditions. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week.

