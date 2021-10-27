Ohio high school teacher arrested in human trafficking investigation, state AG says
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old high school teacher in Columbus was arrested Wednesday during a human trafficking investigation.
Robert Pea, 60, of Columbus, engaged in sexual activity with a minor after contacting the victim through an online advertisement, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Pea teaches at Northland High School in Columbus, the AG said.
The 60-year-old faces a felony charge of compelling prostitution, according to AG Yost.
His arrest is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
