Ohio high school teacher arrested in human trafficking investigation, state AG says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old high school teacher in Columbus was arrested Wednesday during a human trafficking investigation.

Robert Pea, 60, of Columbus, engaged in sexual activity with a minor after contacting the victim through an online advertisement, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Pea teaches at Northland High School in Columbus, the AG said.

AG Yost and @ColumbusPolice Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrest of a Columbus City Schools Northland High School teacher by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force. pic.twitter.com/MhEdyVPvq9 — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) October 27, 2021

The 60-year-old faces a felony charge of compelling prostitution, according to AG Yost.

His arrest is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

