Ohio high school teacher arrested in human trafficking investigation, state AG says

The arrest is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old high school teacher in Columbus was arrested Wednesday during a human trafficking investigation.

Robert Pea, 60, of Columbus, engaged in sexual activity with a minor after contacting the victim through an online advertisement, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Pea teaches at Northland High School in Columbus, the AG said.

The 60-year-old faces a felony charge of compelling prostitution, according to AG Yost.

His arrest is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

