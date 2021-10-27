Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say
Citizens run to aid Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: Video
Citizens run to assist Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: VIDEO
A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Cheviot Monday night, according to police.
Man killed in Cheviot shooting identified

Latest News

With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
Democrats are racing against the clock to nail down a deal ahead of President Biden's trip to...
Democrats debate details as deadline looms