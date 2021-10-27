Contests
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Brian W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, and tampering with evidence. It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

