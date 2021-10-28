Contests
3 hospitalized in 2 West End shootings

Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in the West End that hospitalized three people late Wednesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in the West End that hospitalized three people late Wednesday.

It’s unclear if they are connected, but they occurred one after the other starting at 9:35 p.m., according to Captain Adam Hennie.

The first one was reported in the 1400 block of Linn Steet.

Two adults were transported to Univeristy of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Hennie.

The second shooting occurred in the 900 block of West Liberty Street.

An adult was taken to the hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries, Hennie said.

They pursued a suspect’s vehicle from the Liberty Street shooting, but were unsuccessful in apprehending anyone, according to Hennie.

