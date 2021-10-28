Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another hospitalized with a self-inflicted injury, according to Kenton County police.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another hospitalized with a self-inflicted injury, according to Kenton County police.

Police say they received information that a known felon with multiple arrest warrants was inside a motorhome in the 3000 block of Hempfling Road in Morningview, Kentucky.

Roger Dalton, 41, of Independence, was reported to be in the home with Charlotte Hartloff, 42, who police say also had an outstanding warrant.

Dalton refused to come out when officers arrived on the scene and made various threats toward law enforcement, so the Kenton County Regional SWAT team was called in to assist, a news release from Kenton County police said.

The standoff ended three hours later with Hartloff taken into custody and police say Dalton sustained a self-inflicted injury.

Hartloff is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Dalton was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by helicopter and is listed as stable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge

Latest News

CPD
CPD comment on two homicides in District 5
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Police chase ends in crash NB I-75 at Western Hills Viaduct
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
A state audit of Ohio's unemployment system finds massive fraud, billions distributed in...
Ohio unemployment system misallocated $3.8B during pandemic, audit finds