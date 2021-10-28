3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another hospitalized with a self-inflicted injury, according to Kenton County police.

Police say they received information that a known felon with multiple arrest warrants was inside a motorhome in the 3000 block of Hempfling Road in Morningview, Kentucky.

Roger Dalton, 41, of Independence, was reported to be in the home with Charlotte Hartloff, 42, who police say also had an outstanding warrant.

Dalton refused to come out when officers arrived on the scene and made various threats toward law enforcement, so the Kenton County Regional SWAT team was called in to assist, a news release from Kenton County police said.

The standoff ended three hours later with Hartloff taken into custody and police say Dalton sustained a self-inflicted injury.

Hartloff is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Dalton was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by helicopter and is listed as stable.

