Air Care responds to NKY crash
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking a northern Kentucky Road early Thursday, Air Care confirms.
Tanner Road has been shut down for several hours and will remain closed until about 7 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
A vehicle struck parked vehicles about 3 a.m., resulting in multiple injuries, sheriff’s officials say.
Air Care confirms they responded about 3:15 a.m.
FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest updates on air and all our digital platforms.
Dispatchers and officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say more information will be released later Thursday morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.