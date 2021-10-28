Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Air Care responds to NKY crash

A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking Tanner Road in Hebron early...
A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking Tanner Road in Hebron early Thursday, Air Care confirms.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking a northern Kentucky Road early Thursday, Air Care confirms.

Tanner Road has been shut down for several hours and will remain closed until about 7 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle struck parked vehicles about 3 a.m., resulting in multiple injuries, sheriff’s officials say.

Air Care confirms they responded about 3:15 a.m.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest updates on air and all our digital platforms.

Dispatchers and officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say more information will be released later Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
Troy Caseltine (left) and Susan Caseltine (right)
NKY parents sentenced after 4-year-old found in ‘reprehensible’ conditions

Latest News

Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in the West End that hospitalized three...
3 hospitalized in 2 West End shootings
A Kenton County SWAT situation overnight is over, according to dispatchers.
SWAT situation in NKY overnight
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
A state audit of Ohio's unemployment system finds massive fraud, billions distributed in...
Ohio unemployment system misallocated $3.8B during pandemic, audit finds