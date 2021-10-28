Air Care responds to NKY crash

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking a northern Kentucky Road early Thursday, Air Care confirms.

Tanner Road has been shut down for several hours and will remain closed until about 7 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle struck parked vehicles about 3 a.m., resulting in multiple injuries, sheriff’s officials say.

Air Care confirms they responded about 3:15 a.m.

BREAKING: Tanner Road in Hebron Kentucky is blocked off right now due to a crash. A single vehicle crashed into two parked cars around 3-o’clock this morning. Police are investigating @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cMlaC6DJeL — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) October 28, 2021

Dispatchers and officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say more information will be released later Thursday morning.

