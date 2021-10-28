Contests
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother indicted in case of toddler’s death

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County prosecutor’s office has announced that the mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble have been indicted on charges stemming from the 3-year-old’s death over a year ago.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen’s mother, is facing charges of child endangerment and obstruction of justice. Bobbie Johnson, Braylen’s grandmother, is facing charges of obstructing justice.

This is the first update to the Braylen Noble case since March of this year.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Chief George Kral, and Lt. Dan Gerken will hold a press conference at the Public Safety Building Friday morning to give further details.

Braylen’s body was found in a pool at the family apartment complex after a days-long search in September of last year. The child was reported missing from his home by his grandmother. The pool where the boy was found had been searched five days earlier with no results.

An autopsy performed in the days following his death could not determine how the toddler had died, noting that there was no “anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” but adding that “submersion in water” was a contributing factor.

Investigators searched the home of his mother and grandmother as part of the initial investigation. No charges were filed in the case.

