Police chase ends in crash NB I-75 at Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the Western Hills Viaduct right now.

Expect lengthy delays with traffic delayed from at least Harrison Avenue to Hopple Street.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were part of the pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen, confirmed Kyla Woods, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The chase ended in a crash on the highway past Harrison Avenue about 9:45 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

“The pursuit has ended and it was on 75 near Harrison. We did have deputies as part of the pursuit and our traffic unit is headed there. I’ll have more info once they conduct their investigation,” Woods tells FOX19 NOW.

It involved a semi tractor-trailer and one vehicle is off the side of the road in the grass, they said.

No sheriff’s vehicles were involved in the crash, Woods said.

The fleeing vehicle is stopped at the scene, and no one inside fled, dispatchers confirmed.

FOX19 NOW crews captured video of at least one person, a man, being handcuffed by a sheriff’s official and placed in the back of a cruiser.

Live Now: Arrest on I75 beyond Harrison in the NB lanes. This after a high speed police chase. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/b9pjY2trAw — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) October 28, 2021

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Update: 2 left lanes are open but traffic is backed up

LIVE updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News https://t.co/94AGJA6hk1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 28, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.