Cincinnati police release photos of bank robbery suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police released photos of a bank robbery suspect Thursday in the hopes the public can help identify him.

The man shown in these surveillance camera images is wanted for a robbery reported Feb. 14 at the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store on Paxton Avenue in Oakley, police said in a tweet.

He approached a teller, produced a note demanding money and then ran out the front of the store.

Police say he was last seen heading toward the parking lot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Financial Crimes Squad is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery is asked to call the Financial Crimes Squad: 513-352-3542.

