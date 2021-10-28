Contests
Cincinnati police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Cincinnati police released photos of the suspect in a Feb. 14 robbery at Fifth Third Bank...
Cincinnati police released photos of the suspect in a Feb. 14 robbery at Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store in Oakley.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police released photos of a bank robbery suspect Thursday in the hopes the public can help identify him.

The man shown in these surveillance camera images is wanted for a robbery reported Feb. 14 at the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store on Paxton Avenue in Oakley, police said in a tweet.

He approached a teller, produced a note demanding money and then ran out the front of the store.

Police say he was last seen heading toward the parking lot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Financial Crimes Squad is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery is asked to call the Financial Crimes Squad: 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

