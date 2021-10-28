Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CPS committee weighs vaccination mandate for students

The full school board is expected to take up the proposed policy on Nov. 15.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is continuing to discuss a student vaccine policy similar to the one it instituted for employees.

The employee policy took effect the second week of October. It requires proof of either vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

Board of Education member Mike Moroski says compliance is at “99.99 percent” and that currently 89 percent of employees are vaccinated.

The BOE Policy and Equity Committee met on Thursday to debate the student vaccine policy.

Morosky says just 29 of CPS’s 62 schools are currently without any cases of COVID-19 and that he fully supports student vaccinations.

“I think it is prudent,” Moroski said during the meeting. “I think it is following the best science, the best medicine. What we know has been proven to keep COVID transmission down.”

Board member Eve Bolton shaded to the other side of the debate.

“I’m not opposed to vaccinations,” she said, “but at this time, I don’t see that the benefit outweighs the cost of perhaps losing children, inconveniencing families and taking power that I think we have to use very sparingly.”

The full school board is expected to take up the proposed policy on Nov. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says

Latest News

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother indicted in case of toddler’s death
The mortgage and relief program was launched by the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.
Hamilton County launches mortgage relief program for homeowners
In addition to the popular landmarks like the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Colonial...
New mural pays homage to NKY train history, popular landmarks