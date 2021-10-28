CPS committee weighs vaccination mandate for students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is continuing to discuss a student vaccine policy similar to the one it instituted for employees.

The employee policy took effect the second week of October. It requires proof of either vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

Board of Education member Mike Moroski says compliance is at “99.99 percent” and that currently 89 percent of employees are vaccinated.

The BOE Policy and Equity Committee met on Thursday to debate the student vaccine policy.

Morosky says just 29 of CPS’s 62 schools are currently without any cases of COVID-19 and that he fully supports student vaccinations.

“I think it is prudent,” Moroski said during the meeting. “I think it is following the best science, the best medicine. What we know has been proven to keep COVID transmission down.”

Board member Eve Bolton shaded to the other side of the debate.

“I’m not opposed to vaccinations,” she said, “but at this time, I don’t see that the benefit outweighs the cost of perhaps losing children, inconveniencing families and taking power that I think we have to use very sparingly.”

The full school board is expected to take up the proposed policy on Nov. 15.

