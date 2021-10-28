Franklin police arrest man after assault inside Frisch’s

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Franklin Police Department arrested a man they say punched and even tried to choke a woman at a Frisch’s in Franklin.

Brian Harper was taken into custody on Wednesday in the 800 block of Wilson Street in Middletown.

Brian Harper (Franklin Police Department)

Police say Harper was wanted for robbery after an incident that happened at Frisch’s in Franklin on Sept. 27 that involved theft of money and a brutal attack on an employee.

Security cameras caught the entire altercation that appears to happen in a back office at the location.

Harper is being held at the Warren County Jail, charged with robbery on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 29.

