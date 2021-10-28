Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Franklin police arrest man after assault inside Frisch’s

WARNING: Video contains graphic images
An employee at a Frisch's in Franklin was assaulted during a robbery on Sept. 27. Franklin...
An employee at a Frisch's in Franklin was assaulted during a robbery on Sept. 27. Franklin police say they've arrested a man in connection with the incident.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp and Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Franklin Police Department arrested a man they say punched and even tried to choke a woman at a Frisch’s in Franklin.

Brian Harper was taken into custody on Wednesday in the 800 block of Wilson Street in Middletown.

Brian Harper
Brian Harper(Franklin Police Department)

Police say Harper was wanted for robbery after an incident that happened at Frisch’s in Franklin on Sept. 27 that involved theft of money and a brutal attack on an employee.

Security cameras caught the entire altercation that appears to happen in a back office at the location.

Harper is being held at the Warren County Jail, charged with robbery on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge

Latest News

The mortgage and relief program was launched by the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.
Hamilton County launches mortgage relief program for homeowners
In addition to the popular landmarks like the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Colonial...
New mural pays homage to NKY train history, popular landmarks
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Police chase ends in crash NB I-75 at Western Hills Viaduct