Fundraiser started for search and rescue pup battling cancer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A search and rescue dog in Warren County has cancer, and now the community is trying to raise money to help save him.

Dexter the dog is 4 years old and full of energy. In his time with Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs, he’s used his sense of smell more than a dozen times to search for a missing person.

“We go out there and search for missing people who have not been found so we can bring them home to their family,” said Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman, who works with Dexter.

Workman says the pup is very talented and doesn’t stop until the job is done.

“He’ll just keep going and going [...] He makes me look like a better handler than I am,” she said laughing.

What isn’t a laughing matter is the mast cell cancer Dexter is currently fighting.

“Just knowing him, you wouldn’t know he’s going through this,” Workman said.

Dexter has already gone through it once before—and come out the other side. Now that the tumor is back, Workman says they’re going at it “a little bit more aggressive.”

Dexter has had surgery to remove the lump. His chemotherapy starts next week, and it’s not cheap. Workman puts the price tag at $8,000.

The financial toll is stacking up because Dexter and his handler are strictly volunteers, meaning there isn’t a law enforcement department responsible for paying for the treatments.

BSARD handlers pay for their dogs, all their equipment, training, certifications, dog food, medical expenses and all costs incurred deploying on a call out, according to the GoFundMe set up for Dexter.

Right now, the community is trying to raise money to help out.

“It would mean the world to us,” Workman said.

