Hamilton County launches mortgage relief program for homeowners

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton County homeowners struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic now have an opportunity to get some help with their mortgages.

The $5 million mortgage and relief program was launched by the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.

The program allows homeowners who are late on their mortgage payments to apply for up to six months in past-due mortgage payments or up to 12 months in past-due water and utility payments.

“The Hamilton County mortgage program and utility relief program is designed to keep families safe in their homes by helping with the mortgage and utilities,” says Alicia Reece with the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.

Jonnesha O’Neal says this program could do wonders for her.

“It was my rent, and my Duke were the two main things that I needed help with,” said O’Neal.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus said stories like this are why this assistance is so necessary.

“Unfortunately, nearly 15,000 properties would be facing service disconnection utility disconnection,” Driehaus said.

The application for the relief program is available online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.