Man dead in Hawaiian Terrace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead in Hawaiian Terrace Wednesday night, police say.

CPD’s criminal investigation section is conducting the death investigation in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

The victim is an adult male, police say.

Neighbors say they heard at least one gunshot.

We are on Hawaiian Terrace where Cincinnati Police Officers say they are conducting a death investigation. Neighbors tell us they heard at least one gunshot earlier tonight. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aANSTlijsZ — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 28, 2021

