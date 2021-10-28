Contests
Man dead in Hawaiian Terrace, police say

Cincinnati police conduct a death investigation in Hawaiian Terrace.
Cincinnati police conduct a death investigation in Hawaiian Terrace.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead in Hawaiian Terrace Wednesday night, police say.

CPD’s criminal investigation section is conducting the death investigation in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

The victim is an adult male, police say.

Neighbors say they heard at least one gunshot.

