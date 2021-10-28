Man dead in Hawaiian Terrace, police say
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead in Hawaiian Terrace Wednesday night, police say.
CPD’s criminal investigation section is conducting the death investigation in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace.
The victim is an adult male, police say.
Neighbors say they heard at least one gunshot.
