Man identified after drowning in Brown County pond

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 40-year-old man died Wednesday after falling into a farm pond on OH-125.

The Russellville Fire Department and Brown County deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. for a person who fell in the pond and was still underwater, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Teams could not find the man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Brian Shearer, the sheriff’s office said.

Dive teams eventually found Shearer but were unable to resuscitate him.

The investigation is ongoing.

