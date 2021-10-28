Man identified after drowning in Brown County pond
The incident is under investigation.
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 40-year-old man died Wednesday after falling into a farm pond on OH-125.
The Russellville Fire Department and Brown County deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. for a person who fell in the pond and was still underwater, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Teams could not find the man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Brian Shearer, the sheriff’s office said.
Dive teams eventually found Shearer but were unable to resuscitate him.
The investigation is ongoing.
