Man identified after drowning in Brown County pond

The incident is under investigation.
Dive teams eventually found the man but were unable to resuscitate him.(WCAX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 40-year-old man died Wednesday after falling into a farm pond on OH-125.

The Russellville Fire Department and Brown County deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. for a person who fell in the pond and was still underwater, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Teams could not find the man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Brian Shearer, the sheriff’s office said.

Dive teams eventually found Shearer but were unable to resuscitate him.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

