Man killed in Hawaiian Terrace shooting identified

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The identity of the man killed Wednesday in Hawaiian Terrace has been released.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)

