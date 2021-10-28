Man killed in Hawaiian Terrace shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The identity of the man killed Wednesday in Hawaiian Terrace has been released.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

