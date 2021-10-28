Man pulled from pond in Brown County, authorities say
The incident is under investigation.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was taken to the hospital in Russellville on Wednesday after rescue crews pulled him from a pond.
Crews were called to the scene at OH-125 near North Columbus Street around 5:30 p.m., according to the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department.
A dive team found the man in the pond. He was taken to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown.
The Russellville Volunteer Fire Department has offered its thanks to several other jurisdictions, including the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance tonight “on a tragic scene.”
Officials are not disclosing information as the incident is under investigation.
