Man pulled from pond in Brown County, authorities say

The incident is under investigation.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was taken to the hospital in Russellville on Wednesday after rescue crews pulled him from a pond.

Crews were called to the scene at OH-125 near North Columbus Street around 5:30 p.m., according to the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department.

A dive team found the man in the pond. He was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.

The Russellville Volunteer Fire Department has offered its thanks to several other jurisdictions, including the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance tonight “on a tragic scene.”

Officials are not disclosing information as the incident is under investigation.

