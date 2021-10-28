New mural pays homage to NKY train history, popular landmarks

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A new and colorful mural along Dixie Highway under the train bridge in Erlanger is about halfway done.

The artist tasked with designing and painting the mural, Kara Harper, went to high school in Erlanger.

Cleaning and painting the train bridge and the underpass has been an ongoing project for the city and Norfolk Southern.

Mayor Fette says the City Council agreed to fund this mural and allow Harper to use her artistic, creative bones to spruce up the busy space.

When people see the mural, she wants them to think about what Erlanger stands for.

“I want them to think that Erlanger is colorful and inviting and we are forward-thinking,” answers Fette. “And we are seeing what other cities are doing and we’re identifying those great qualities about other cities, and we want to make sure those are here in Erlanger as well.”

Rather than go on a honeymoon two days after her wedding, Harper went to work on the mural in early October.

She has been painting for the most part by herself but has had help from a few people in other ways.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to my stepdad, Lance,” says Harper. “He has been down here almost every day that I have been here to help me. One of my good friends, Elise, has been helping me, but she’s in dispose at the moment due to an injury, unfortunately, and my mother [has helped].”

This isn’t Harper’s first mural, but it is her largest. She also had a hand in painting this Fiona mural on Race Street and 9th.

She says her art is how she expresses herself.

“I am a talker, but I am not very good about talking about my emotions,” explains Harper. “Art is a good form of expression.”

In addition to the popular landmarks like the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Colonial Cottage, Silverlake, and more, plus an ode to the train history in this city, there will be a map drawn of Northern Kentucky cities above the 125-foot mural.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity,” says Harper. “I hope the people of Erlanger especially love the design, and I hope everything comes together really well and there’s no hiccups for the process.”

Harper says soon she will move onto the other side of the train bridge. That wall is a little shorter and not as long.

The design is similar, but still a bit different, so you will have to come back and check it out when she is done in about a month.

