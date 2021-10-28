Ohio unemployment system misallocated $3.8B during pandemic, audit finds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One in four dollars paid out through Ohio’s unemployment system over the last year was, very simply, a mistake.

That is according to the definitive audit of the unemployment system, released midnight Wednesday by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.

The report covers the fiscal year preceding July 1, 2021, when unemployment payments totaled $14.2 billion, a 51 percent increase from FY 2020 and a 1,477 percent increase from FY2019.

In total, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, which is responsible for paying out unemployment claims in the state, handed out around $3.8 billion more than it should have during the 2021 fiscal year.

That includes $3.3 billion in overpayments to legitimate Ohio claimants, which those claimants must proactively apply for a waiver to keep.

It also includes more than $475 million paid fraudulently to criminals.

The total amount of misallocated funds equates to $673 for every Ohioan in the labor force, according to the report.

Also per the report, there were more than 141,000 potential instances of payments being sent to a name reported dead at least a week before the benefits were requested.

There were more than 85,000 potential instances of payments being sent to a name also in the state incarceration file.

There were 356 instances where abnormal names were used, including 150 instances of “Dummy;” 54 instances of “Adidas;” 41 instances of “Guess;” and 26 instances of “Demon.”

The audit faults a dated unemployment claims system, a lack of controls and the relaxation of verification requirements. [More]

Ohio Auditor Keith Fabor says former ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson also deserves some of the blame.

Henderson departed the department in March 2021 and was replaced by current ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder.

Fabor says Henderson could have saved millions and protected thousands of claimants if she would have acted sooner to disclose the risk and magnitude of the ongoing fraud within the unemployment system.

Fabor’s statement in full:

“It’s appalling that Ohioans in need were victimized not only by a pandemic that ravaged our economy, but by criminals who took advantage of a system that was outdated, overwhelmed and ill-prepared for the onslaught of unemployment claims caused by COVID.

“The fact that the Department neglected to acknowledge it’s failures until hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud and overpayments had been made, potentially delaying assistance from eligible and deserving Ohioans is more than disappointing. Fortunately, upon his appointment Director Damschroder demanded transparency and efficiency and pursued the necessary assistance to address the weaknesses in the system and pursue the necessary procedures to protect Ohio’s unemployment dollars.

