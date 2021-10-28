Police ID man killed in College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in College Hill early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road.

Responding officers found 42-year-old Diantes Kemper suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, he was transported to UC Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

