Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police ID man killed in College Hill shooting

Diantes Kemper
Diantes Kemper(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in College Hill early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road.

Responding officers found 42-year-old Diantes Kemper suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, he was transported to UC Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

rescue dog
Search and rescue dog has cancer; community raising funds to save him
Cincinnati police released photos of the suspect in a Feb. 14 robbery at Fifth Third Bank...
Cincinnati police release photos of bank robbery suspect
A medical helicopter responded to a crash that is blocking Tanner Road in Hebron early...
Air Care responds to NKY crash
Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in the West End that hospitalized three...
3 hospitalized in 2 West End shootings