CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain could be heavy at times today, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s. Periods of rain continue throughout most of the day on Friday, and that could impact portions of Friday night football.

The rain will end by midday Saturday. A few lingering showers may impact the Flying Pig Events on Saturday. There are plenty of races, mainly during the morning hours happening both Saturday and Sunday. Those events will be mainly dry but cool. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be about an inch with isolated higher amounts.

Sunday’s weather on Halloween will be very nice with temperatures near normal and dry conditions. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Autumn leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week.

