Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain could be heavy at times today

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain could be heavy at times today, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s. Periods of rain continue throughout most of the day on Friday, and that could impact portions of Friday night football.

The rain will end by midday Saturday. A few lingering showers may impact the Flying Pig Events on Saturday. There are plenty of races, mainly during the morning hours happening both Saturday and Sunday. Those events will be mainly dry but cool. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be about an inch with isolated higher amounts.

Sunday’s weather on Halloween will be very nice with temperatures near normal and dry conditions. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Autumn leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Rain On The Way, Wet Thursday Afternoon
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers on the Way - Arrive After the Morning Commute
Rain on the Way
Rain on the Way