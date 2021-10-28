SWAT situation in NKY overnight

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County SWAT situation overnight is over, according to dispatchers.

It happened in the 3000 block of Hempfling Road in Piner. A man barricaded in a camper after warrant service, so SWAT was called shortly after midnight Thursday.

The scene cleared at 3:21 a.m.

Kenton County Police are expected to release more details later Thursday morning.

