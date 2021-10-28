Contests
SWAT situation in NKY overnight

A Kenton County SWAT situation overnight is over, according to dispatchers.
A Kenton County SWAT situation overnight is over, according to dispatchers.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County SWAT situation overnight is over, according to dispatchers.

It happened in the 3000 block of Hempfling Road in Piner. A man barricaded in a camper after warrant service, so SWAT was called shortly after midnight Thursday.

The scene cleared at 3:21 a.m.

Kenton County Police are expected to release more details later Thursday morning.

FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

