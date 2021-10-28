Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota is proposing a major expansion at its Georgetown manufacturing plant.

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.

The proposal says the project is to build the most advanced vehicle production line that could build future advanced technology vehicles.

The state has approved $212 million in tax incentives.

At his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday, Governor Beshear said he plans to announce a major $460 million project on Friday, but did not say where.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says

Latest News

The mortgage and relief program was launched by the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.
Hamilton County launches mortgage relief program for homeowners
In addition to the popular landmarks like the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Colonial...
New mural pays homage to NKY train history, popular landmarks
An employee at a Frisch's in Franklin was assaulted during a robbery on Sept. 27. Franklin...
Franklin police arrest man after assault inside Frisch’s
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash