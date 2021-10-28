Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Troy Caseltine (left) and Susan Caseltine (right)
NKY parents sentenced after 4-year-old found in ‘reprehensible’ conditions
A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting

Latest News

A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left more...
'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power in Northeast
The trooper is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the family's car twice during the...
Family speaks after trooper indicted in death of 11-year-old NY girl
An Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones was canceled...
Girls found safe, 2 in custody after Amber Alert issued in Colo.
A state audit of Ohio's unemployment system finds massive fraud, billions distributed in...
Ohio unemployment system misallocated $3.8B during pandemic, audit finds