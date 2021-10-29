Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fire crews knock down two-alarm fire in Mt. Auburn

Cincinnati fire crews respond to a fire in Mt. Auburn on Thursday night.
Cincinnati fire crews respond to a fire in Mt. Auburn on Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Mt. Auburn Thursday night.

Fire companies arrived at the fire around 8:10 p.m. in 2200 block of Iowa Street.

The fire was in a multi-story commercial building.

Firefighters mounted an offensive attack as flames were showing from the second floor. Within minutes, the fire was knocked down.

Primary searches of the building did not turn up any civilians inside, according to the fire department.

No word on injuries or what started the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
The drugs were sold in and around the city, prosecutors say.
Feds: Man trafficked enough fentanyl ‘to kill every person in Cincinnati’
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says

Latest News

Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
CPS committee weighs vaccination mandate for students
In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother indicted in case of toddler’s death
The mortgage and relief program was launched by the Hamilton County Commissioners Office.
Hamilton County launches mortgage relief program for homeowners