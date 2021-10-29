Fire crews knock down two-alarm fire in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Mt. Auburn Thursday night.

Fire companies arrived at the fire around 8:10 p.m. in 2200 block of Iowa Street.

The fire was in a multi-story commercial building.

Firefighters mounted an offensive attack as flames were showing from the second floor. Within minutes, the fire was knocked down.

Primary searches of the building did not turn up any civilians inside, according to the fire department.

No word on injuries or what started the fire.

