Babies born on Halloween at Christ Hospital will get a onesie mummy can love

Baby Luca, son of Arianna and Alex.
Baby Luca, son of Arianna and Alex.(The Christ Hospital Health Network)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Christ Hospital Health Network is celebrating the Halloween season with a limited-edition “I Love My Mummy” onesie.

All babies born Sunday, Oct. 31, at either our Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers, will receive the spooky, festive onesie.

The hospital said they give out the limited-edition onesies on special days of the year to “surprise and delight” new parents and make their special day even more special.

Happy Boo-thday, babies!

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

