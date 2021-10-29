Babies born on Halloween at Christ Hospital will get a onesie mummy can love

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Christ Hospital Health Network is celebrating the Halloween season with a limited-edition “I Love My Mummy” onesie.

All babies born Sunday, Oct. 31, at either our Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers, will receive the spooky, festive onesie.

The hospital said they give out the limited-edition onesies on special days of the year to “surprise and delight” new parents and make their special day even more special.

Happy Boo-thday, babies!

