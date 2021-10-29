Bicyclist fatally struck in West Chester, township spokeswoman says

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a township spokeswoman.

It happened about 5:20 a.m. near railroad tracks on Muhlhauser Road, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Muhlhauser Road is shut down until further notice between International Boulevard and Allen Road.

West Chester police called the Butler County Coroner’s Office to respond to the scene. The bicyclist was an adult, according to Wilson.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooprating with police, she said..

