Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bicyclist fatally struck in West Chester, township spokeswoman says

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a...
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a township spokeswoman.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a township spokeswoman.

It happened about 5:20 a.m. near railroad tracks on Muhlhauser Road, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Muhlhauser Road is shut down until further notice between International Boulevard and Allen Road.

West Chester police called the Butler County Coroner’s Office to respond to the scene. The bicyclist was an adult, according to Wilson.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooprating with police, she said..

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, Brian...
Lakota parent, deputy sheriff who sued school board over freedom of speech was ‘counseled’ by sheriff’s office
Miami Township police investigating armed car theft in broad daylight: VIDEO
Jaron Steele
Tri-State woman braces for retrial of son’s accused murderer
Cincinnati fire crews respond to a fire in Mt. Auburn on Thursday night.
Fire crews knock down two-alarm fire in Mt. Auburn