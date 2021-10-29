Contests
Brent Spence Bridge southbound lanes fully reopening next week

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge will open by 6 a.m. Nov. 1, weather permitting, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced.

The Nov. 1 southbound reopening will also open the on-ramp to I-71 southbound from 3rd in Downtown Cincinnati.

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way will open on Nov. 3, according to KYTC.

The reopening schedule for the northbound lanes will be announced next week.

Since March 1, 2021, the bridge has been undergoing maintenance work.

The target to complete the work has been Nov. 15, so it looks like that goal might be met.

