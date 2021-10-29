Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati mayoral race preview

The election is Nov. 2.
The election is Nov. 2.(KSLA)
By Chris Riva
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Only one weekend left for candidates to campaign before the election on Tuesday. One of the bigger races in the area this year in Cincinnati is the battle for mayor.

David Mann is running against Aftab Pureval. While both candidates are democrats, there are very distinct differences between the two.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Cincinnati mayoral race preview
Cincinnati mayoral race preview
election
Poll workers needed for Election Day
One week until Election Day: Here’s what you need to know
One week from election: Cincinnati voters can flip City Hall
One week from election: Cincinnati voters can flip City Hall