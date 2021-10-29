Cincinnati police send warning to violent crimes offenders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are sending a message to those committing violent crimes, “we are coming after you.”

Those words from CPD’s LTC Mike John come following a week that saw eight shootings, including two homicides in Cincinnati.

LTC John said these violent crimes are happening at an alarming rate.

He said he has not seen anything like this in his 25 years of being with the department.

Since Monday, there have been 8 shootings, including 2 homicides. CPD is continuing to mobilize all our resources & partnerships to address this violence, including working with our federal partners.



LTC Mike John has a strong message for those committing these violent crimes: pic.twitter.com/njayRMkvz9 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 29, 2021

The two homicides LTC John refers to is the Wednesday shooting in Hawaiian Terrace and Thursday’s College Hill Shooting.

No arrests have been made in either investigation.

The crime in 2021 LTC John mentioned echoes the message from Assistant Chief Lisa Davis on Thursday.

“When you’re looking at numbers, we certainly don’t want to compare to 2020, but we are slowly reaching those levels,” Assistant Chief Davis explained. “And again, this type of violence in the city will not be tolerated.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.