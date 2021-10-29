‘Cold case’ playing cards for inmates to be distributed at Butler County Jail

Contests
By Jessica Schmidt and Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Non-profit “U Can Speak For Me” delivered new batches of ‘cold case’ playing cards to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to be distributed and sold at the Butler County Jail.

The office ordered 100 new decks.

Founder Hope Dudley has been making the playing cards through the non-profit since 2007 when her son, Daniel, was killed.

The goal is to get inmates talking during card games, Dudley explains, which might inspire them to come forward with information that could close unsolved cases.

Hope Dudley with Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Hope Dudley with Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office.(FOX19 NOW)

Last week, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled the plug on the program at the Justice Center that allows inmates to use the playing cards that contain the names and faces of victims whose murders remain unsolved.

The cards had been at the Hamilton County Justice Center since 2014.

In a statement, McGuffey said, “it has come to our attention that the inmates are using the playing cards to compromise the security of the locking mechanisms for the individual cells inside the jail.”

However, she says she will continue to support the group and is working to create a strategy to continue distributing the cards in a way that will not compromise the security of the Hamilton County Jail.

Dudley says the cards are still being used in other state facilities in Ohio, including the Butler County Jail.

