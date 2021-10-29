Contests
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati to host celebrity-packed Grand Opening

Earth Wind & Fire, Bootsy Collins, Drew Lachey, Pete Rose among the big names to kickoff Hard Rock Grand Opening.
By Lauren Artino and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced detailed plans for the official grand opening Friday morning.

The casino reopening will include the inaugural first table game bet by former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose and a live performance by R&B act Earth, Wind & Fire.

After months of extensive renovation, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will re-open on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. with their famous Guitar Smash led by celebrities and members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida as well as Hard Rock Casino executives.

FOX19 NOW’s Lauren Artino was live at Hard Rock to talk all things Cincinnati with Drew Lachey, half of the brother duo 98 Degrees.

FOX19 NOW's Lauren Artino talks all things Cincinnati with Drew Lachey.
FOX19 NOW's Lauren Artino talks all things Cincinnati with Drew Lachey.(WXIX)

Other celebrities in attendance include Tucker Barnhart, Kathy Wade and Phil Castellini.

Following the Guitar Smash, Rose will place the first bet at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and autograph the official Hard Rock Casino guitar specially made for the casino’s memorabilia collection.

George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, shared his thoughts on the grand opening.

“We know our Grand Opening will be a big hit with the Hit King Pete Rose and Earth, Wind & Fire here to celebrate with our guests,” said Goldhoff. “The Hard Rock Casino brand is globally recognized as a leader in gaming and entertainment. We know our guests will be delighted with our new restaurant, retail, and gaming experiences.”

In September of 2019, Hard Rock International in collaboration with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) acquired the former JACK Cincinnati Casino. Through the joint agreement, VICI is the proprietor of the land and real estate, and Hard Rock International owns the operating assets of the former casino, rebranding it Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Oct. 29.

The casino property features 108,800 square feet of gaming space with 1,628 slot machines and 84 table games, according to casino officials. Additionally, the property contains 33,000 square feet of meeting space and restaurants, including upscale dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and the iconic Hard Rock Cafe.

