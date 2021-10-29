Lakota parent, deputy sheriff who sued school board over freedom of speech was ‘counseled’ by sheriff’s office

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There is new information about a Lakota parent and deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office who filed a civil rights lawsuit earlier this week against the school board.

Brian Oswald claims the board violated his freedom of speech rights and defamed him after the board president cut him off during public comment at their Sept. 27 meeting, requested a deputy escort him out and then a district official complained about him to the sheriff’s office.

Oswald was off duty at the time, but one of his supervisors at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office “counseled” him about the incident on Oct. 7 in light of that complaint.

The sheriff’s office released the documents to us via a public records request.

“Deputy Oswald was attempting to address the crowd in attendance and not the board directly,” Oswald’s supervisor wrote in “Notice of Complaint on Staff Member.”

“The Board President revoked his speaking privileges and asked him to sit down or be removed. The Board President had asked the on-duty Deputy remove Deputy Oswald. Before that occurred, Deputy Oswald took his seat after a disagreement with the Board President. On 10/07/21 I counseled Deputy Oswald on the importance of maintaining his composure on such passionate issues in the future.”

We asked the sheriff’s office if the verbal “counseling” meant Oswald violated any of their policies and procedures. No, they responded, and “counseling” is not discipline.

“Deputy Oswald’s behavior off-duty was determined to have not violated any specific policy, nor negatively impact the operations of the Sheriff’s Office. His supervisor did counsel him on how his behavior was perceived by the public, since many know him as a Deputy Sheriff.”

The complaint from Lakota was classified on the sheriff’s office form as “Conduct of Behavior” related to sheriff’s policy for “Attention to Duty.”

That policy states: “Employees of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office conduct themselves proefssionally and reasonably at all times in order to uphold the trust and confidence in them by the citizens of Butler County.”

Oswald has worked at the sheriff’s office more than 20 years. His start date was June 12, 2000 and he is currently assigned to road patrol.

The sheriff’s office said he does not have any disciplinary actions in his employee file, which we also requested but do not have yet.

At the school board meeting, Oswald addressed the audience related to the district’s mask policy, according to the meeting video posted on YouTube.

The board president told Oswald four times he had to address the board and finally halted him when he continued, the video shows

The district’s policy states: “All statements shall be directed to the presiding officer; no person may address or question Board members individually.”

It also says the presiding officer may:

Interrupt, warn, or terminate a participant’s statement when the statement is too lengthy, personally directed, abusive, obscene, or irrelevant

Request any individual leave the meeting when that person does not observe reasonable decorum or is disruptive to the conduct of the meeting

Request the assistance of law enforcement officers in the removal of a disorderly person when that person’s conduct interferes with the orderly progress of the meeting

Call for a recess or an adjournment to another time when the lack of public decorum so interferes with the orderly conduct of the meeting as to warrant such action.

FOX19 NOW also received a copy of Lakota’s complaint about Oswald to the sheriff’s office through a public records request.

It was written the day after the school board meeting, on Sept 28, by Lakota’s chief operations officer, Chris Passarge, to Sgt. Jason Rosser.

“I wanted to reach out to you about an incident that occurred at last night’s board meeting. As you know, we have had some heated public comment and emotions over the last few meeting (sic) around various subjects,” Passarge wrote.

“Last night, it was the worst yet, as we had one of the SRO’s remove someone for abusive language and unruly behavior and paused the meeting for 10 minutes in order to create an emotional cool down period for attendees.

“We had another disruption from Deputy Oswald during the superintendent’s presentation to the board as well as during the second public comment. During the second public comment, he was asked to follow the board policy on addressing the board of education and not the crowd. He refused and made several attempts to address the crowd and then the board president revoked his public speaking privileges and asked him to sit down or be removed. He reluctantly took his seat after a few moments of back and forth with the board president.

“I know Deputy Oswald was not there representing the sheriff’s office in a official capacity, but as you know, sometime our job positions in the community have different expectations, even when we are not on duty or on the clock. I thought Deputy Oswald put his fellow deputies working the meeting in an awkward and stressful position by his actions.

“Though I was not physically in the room (watching via zoom), I got the sense Deputy Liston was hesitant about removing one of his peers and I’m sure felt a sense of relief when Deputy Oswald finally took a seat (technically should have been removed). I am not sure what message that sends either when others are removed for similar behavior but he is allowed to stay. I got the sense the board wanted to wrap up and end the meeting in lieu of pursuing his removal.

“We were all pretty frustrated with the situation, but wanted to see if you had availability in the next few day to meet with (Lakota Superintendent) Matt Miller and I to discuss in more detail. I know the line (may) be a bit blurry between Brian Oswald the citizen/parent and Deputy Brian Oswald, but regardless, it does reflect poorly on the Sheriff’s Office, as it would if Matt or I on Lakota, if we acted inappropriately at a public event that was not work related. Thank you for your time and look forward to talking soon.”

Oswald’s suit, filed in U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio, requests $500,000 from the district, other damages, attorneys fees and court costs.

Oswald is asking the court to stop Lakota School Board from:

“restraining his speech and offices and from otherwise denying his right to contact, petition, and access its officials or school employees.”

“placing unbridled discretion in the presiding officer to restrain speech based upon its overbroad, vague, and content-based rules.”

Oswald’s attorney told us earlier this week it was too soon in the legal process to comment on the lawsuit.

He did not respond to a request Thursday for comment for this story. We will seek comment again Friday and update this story if we hear back.

FOX19 NOW has requested comment this week from Sheriff Richard Jones. He told us Tuesday he was not going to discuss it yet, but would later this week.

Earlier this week, Lakota spokeswoman Betsy Fuller said the allegations in the lawsuit are a “gross mischaracterization of what actually happened at the September 27 board meeting and they will be dealt with accordingly in court.”

She also said “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced districts across the country to make difficult decisions as students return to the classroom. Understandably, this has led to significant and, at times, heated debates in communities. Lakota has not been immune from that. But the Board’s top priority has been, and will always be, the safety of Lakota students and staff.

“The Board invites and welcomes public comment from the Lakota community. Like all school districts, the Board has a policy that sets forth rules that must be met in order for District residents to speak. Unlike other districts, Lakota actually provides two different opportunities for public comment at its meetings. There is nothing unlawful about the Lakota Local School Board’s regulation of public participation at its meetings. The Board will defend decisions it believes to be in the best interest of the Lakota community.”

Lakota officials canceled the school board meeting earlier this week, on Monday, Oct. 25.

Instead, they held a “community conversation” on civility in public discussions of school issues, the district’s website shows.

