Miami Township police investigating armed car theft in broad daylight: VIDEO

The theft comes as word of an alleged teenage car theft ring sweeps the Tri-State.
(WLBT)
By Brian Planalp and Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Security footage appears to show suspects, at least one of them apparently armed with a gun, stealing a car in broad daylight.

The theft occurred recently in Miami Township, according to police.

Another Miami Township resident who wishes to remain anonymous says she was nearly the victim of a separate car theft.

“We were inside,” she said, “probably 20 feet from where the person had approached our vehicle.”

The woman calls the incident concerning.

“We live in a residential neighborhood with a lot of kids, and now we know that any time of day or night, these people are actively targeting us,” she said.

Miami Township police are investigating the thefts.

It comes amid reports of a region-wide car theft ring which some police jurisdictions have described as a gang of teenagers.

Police have not confirmed either of the incidents above are connected with the alleged gang.

Gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say

Pierce Township police say two cars were stolen Thursday morning, with four other cars being ransacked by thieves. Police say they chase the suspect but did not catch them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

