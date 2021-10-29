Periods of rain continue today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Periods of rain continue throughout most of the day on Friday, and that could impact portions of Friday night football. Rain could be heavy at times today, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The rain becomes lighter and more scattered by midday Saturday. A few lingering showers may impact the Flying Pig Events on Saturday. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be less than an inch with isolated higher amounts.

Dry cool weather takes over for Sunday morning with temperatures ideal for a long run. Sunday morning will start off clear with patches of fog in the area then cloud over as the morning warms. But your Halloween forecast will be very nice with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week. Rain and colder air returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.