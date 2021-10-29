Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Periods of rain continue today

Rain could be heavy this evening
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Periods of rain continue throughout most of the day on Friday, and that could impact portions of Friday night football. Rain could be heavy at times today, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The rain becomes lighter and more scattered by midday Saturday. A few lingering showers may impact the Flying Pig Events on Saturday. Rainfall totals from Thursday ending Saturday should be less than an inch with isolated higher amounts.

Dry cool weather takes over for Sunday morning with temperatures ideal for a long run. Sunday morning will start off clear with patches of fog in the area then cloud over as the morning warms. But your Halloween forecast will be very nice with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Leaves will continue to change color this weekend and into next week. Rain and colder air returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Rain Showers Continue On Friday
First Alert Video Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Saturday is the Day: The Rain, The Rain Will Go Away