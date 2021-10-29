Contests
Reading woman admits to stabbing boyfriend, police say

A Reading woman admitted to stabbing her boyfriend and alleges that he attacked her.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was charged with assault after her boyfriend walked into the Reading police station with lacerations Friday.

At around 1:20 a.m., a man identified as 62-year-old Randall Sims walked into the Reading Police Department and stated that he had been stabbed.

Police say that Sims had several lacerations to his face and neck.

Sims alleged that his girlfriend, 44-year-old Ingrid Johnson, grabbed a knife during an argument and began stabbing him.

He was taken to University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police say they found Johnson near the 100 block of Pike Street, where she admitted that she stabbed Sims and alleged that he had attacked her.

Johnson had minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital to be evaluated.

Johnson was charged with felonious assault and was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

