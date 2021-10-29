Contests
Ludlow man stole handicap van from family with disabled child, police say

The van was returned to the family within hours of the alleged theft.
Bryan Stulz
Bryan Stulz(Kenton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A van belonging to a Ludlow young woman with a disabled child is back where it belongs Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The handicap-accessible van was stolen Friday morning from Park Avenue, according to Ludlow police.

It was returned to the family just hours later.

Ludlow police credit “some watchful citizens” as well as the Covington Police Department for helping get the van back.

Officers arrested Bryan Stulz, of Ludlow, Friday in connection to the case.

He faces a charge of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Police say more charges could be added for other thefts in the area.

Stulz is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

A handicap-accessible van is back with its Ludlow owners Friday hours after it was stolen, police say.(Ludlow Police Department)

