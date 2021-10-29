Contests
Tri-State woman braces for retrial of son’s accused murderer

‘It’s not fair... My son can’t get an appeal. He can’t get a second chance.’
Jaron Steele
Jaron Steele(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new trial is set for a Hamilton County man convicted of murder after he won an appeal overturning the verdict.

The mother of the man he’s accused of killing says it’s like living through the whole tragedy over again—worse now that, according to her, the prosecutor’s office is offering a plea deal.

Cleveland Saunders is accused of shooting 24-year-old Jaron Steele to death in Mt. Healthy on a night in December 2016. The two were neighbors at a mobile home park.

Yvette Talbert, Steele’s mother, says he was a loving person. “He would do anything for anybody,” she said.

“He was a big teddy bear,” said Felicia Talbert, Steele’s aunt. “He [was] big in stature, but he had a heart of gold.”

It’s been a difficult five years since the shooting that Yvette calls an “execution-style” murder.

“Mentally, physically, emotionally, it has affected me greatly,” she said.

Saunders was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to a prison term of 19-and-a-half years to life.

He appealed the conviction on the grounds that during the trial prosecutors dismissed a potential juror because of her race. The court of appeals sided with him and ordered a retrial.

“I’m just in disbelief, really, because I didn’t think it would come to this point,” Yvette said. “A juror pick for my son’s life, and that’s not okay to me.”

The bench trial will begin on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office has not confirmed a plea deal is on the table, but Yvette says they have told her it is.

“It’s so not right, and so unfair to my son, for Jaron Steele. It’s not fair,” she said. “My son doesn’t get a do-over. My son can’t get an appeal. He can’t get a second chance.”

For Steele’s family, it feels as if justice has been stripped from their loved one. They hope the trial will go on as planned and that Saunders will ultimately serve the same sentence.

“God is still in control of what’s going on, and we just have to leave him to it,” Felicia said. “But it’s not easy.”

FOX19 reached out to Saunders’ defense attorney, Doug Nicholas. He said he has no comment on the retrial or any potential plea deal.

