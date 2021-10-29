Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wendy’s jokingly changes name to ‘Meat’ after Facebook becomes ‘Meta’

Wendy's says they're now called "Meat."
Wendy's says they're now called "Meat."
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced their rebranding on Thursday, a popular burger chain decided to jokingly chime in and add to the “meataverse.”

Wendy’s tweeted “changing name to Meat.”

Several other popular brands joined the fun conversation and shared some hilarious tweets.

Slim Jim called the situation “awkward” and said they’ll be going by “MEATA.”

The social media giant even responded to Wendy’s, or Meat, by saying “Nice to meat you, @Wendys.”

Honestly, just read through the thread and enjoy the laughs.

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the " metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Braxton brews a beer in collaboration with LaRosa's.
Beer, pizza collaboration brings two iconic family-owned Tri-State businesses together
Dorothy Lane Market is expanding into Greater Cincinnati. The family-owned chain of gourmet...
Gourmet grocer Dorothy Lane Market expands in Greater Cincinnati with $150M project
The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon