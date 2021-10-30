Woman dead, man hurt in East Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

They say it happened in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The male shooting victim is undergoing treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police at the scene.

Further details were not released.

Investigators remain on scene searching for evidence, police said.

