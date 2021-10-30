Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cooler and mainly dry on Sunday

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second half of the weekend will be a lot drier than the first. The Tri-State begins to dry out overnight as the low pressure system slowly drifts north and east. It has been the focus of our soggy weather as bands of rain continued to wrap around into our area for the past several days. Sunday morning Lows drop into the 40s.

Great Halloween weather for trick-or-treaters. Sunday will be overcast for most of the day. Afternoon highs reach for the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. There is only a slight chance for a stray shower this afternoon.

Clouds decrease Sunday night with lows in the 40s. Monday starts partly cloudy and dry, but afternoon sunshine will boost highs near 56.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicles in West Chester Township
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Price Hill shooting
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash

Latest News

Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
logo
Few Scattered Showers
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers Tapering Off to A Few, Ending Saturday Afternoon
Overnight Forecast Update - Rain Continues, Ends Saturday PM, Dry Sunday
Overnight Forecast Update - Rain Continues, Ends Saturday PM, Dry Sunday