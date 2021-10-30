Cooler and mainly dry on Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second half of the weekend will be a lot drier than the first. The Tri-State begins to dry out overnight as the low pressure system slowly drifts north and east. It has been the focus of our soggy weather as bands of rain continued to wrap around into our area for the past several days. Sunday morning Lows drop into the 40s.

Great Halloween weather for trick-or-treaters. Sunday will be overcast for most of the day. Afternoon highs reach for the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. There is only a slight chance for a stray shower this afternoon.

Clouds decrease Sunday night with lows in the 40s. Monday starts partly cloudy and dry, but afternoon sunshine will boost highs near 56.

